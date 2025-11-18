CMA Awards: A look back at every Entertainer of the Year in history Has your favorite artist ever won the biggest award in country music?

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 06: Entertainer of the Year award winner George Strait poses in the press room during the 47th Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 6, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

The 59th annual CMA Awards are taking place on Wednesday, November 19th, in Nashville, TN, and today we are taking a look back at the history of the show’s biggest award of them all. Every year, the Entertainer of the Year award is presented last at the CMA Awards.

According to the Country Music Association, the Entertainer of the Year award goes to the artist with “The greatest competence in all aspects of the entertainment field. Voters should give consideration not only to recorded performance but also to the in-person performance, public acceptance, leadership, and overall contribution to Country Music”.

Here is a look at every CMA Entertainer of the Year winner ever

1967 - Eddy Arnold - 1st Win

1968 - Glenn Campbell - 1st Win

1969 - Johnny Cash - 1st Win

1970 - Merle Haggard - 1st Win

1971 - Charley Pride - 1st Win

1972 - Loretta Lynn - 1st Win

1973 - Roy Clark - 1st Win

1974 - Charlie Rich - 1st Win

1975 - John Denver - 1st Win

1976 - Mel Tillis - 1st Win

1977 - Ronnie Milsap - 1st Win

1978 - Dolly Parton - 1st Win

1979 - Willie Nelson - 1st Win

1980 - Barbara Mandrell - 1st Win

1981 - Barbara Mandrell - 2nd Win

1982 - Alabama - 1st Win

1983 - Alabama - 2nd Win

1984 - Alabama - 3rd Win

1985 - Ricky Skaggs - 1st Win

1986 - Reba McEntire - 1st Win

1987 - Hank Williams Jr. - 1st Win

1988 - Hank Williams Jr. - 2nd Win

1989 - George Strait - 1st Win

1990 - George Strait - 2nd Win

1991 - Garth Brooks - 1st Win

1992 - Garth Brooks - 2nd Win

1993 - Vince Gill - 1st Win

1994 - Vince Gill - 2nd Win

1995 - Alan Jackson - 1st Win

1996 - Brooks & Dunn - 1st Win

1997 - Garth Brooks - 3rd Win

1998 - Grath Brooks - 4th Win

1999 - Shania Twain - 1st Win

2000 - The Chicks - 1st Win

2001 - Tim McGraw - 1st Win

2002 - Alan Jackson - 2nd Win

2003 - Alan Jackson - 3rd Win

2004 - Kenny Chesney - 1st Win

2005 - Keith Urban - 1st Win

2006 - Kenny Chesney - 2nd Win

2007 - Kenny Chesney - 3rd Win

2008 - Kenny Chesney - 4th Win

2009 - Taylor Swift - 1st Win

2010 - Brad Paisley - 1st Win

2011 - Taylor Swift - 2nd Win

2012 - Blake Shelton - 1st Win

2013 - George Strait - 3rd Win

2014 - Luke Bryan - 1st Win

2015 - Luke Bryan - 2nd Win

2016 - Garth Brooks - 5th Win

2017 - Garth Brooks - 6th Win

2018 - Keith Urban - 2nd Win

2019 - Garth Brooks - 7th Win

2020 - Eric Church - 1st Win

2021 - Luke Combs - 1st Win

2022 - Luke Combs - 2nd Win

2023 - Lainey Wilson - 1st Win

2024 - Morgan Wallen - 1st Win

2025 - TBA - This year’s nominees include Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and Cody Johnson





You can watch this year’s CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 19th at 8/7 CT on ABC and streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.