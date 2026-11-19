Vince Gill and Lainey Wilson perform on front of a photo of Dolly Parton during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards, November 18, 2026 in Nashville. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton was honored during the 60th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday.

The legendary singer was celebrated at the awards show, nearly three months after her death, with a special opening number, "I Will Always Love You," performed by CMA Awards host Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill.

Before the performance, Wilson addressed the audience at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, saying, "On Aug. 25, the world lost our beloved Dolly."

"But it's not just us in country music [who] can miss her. It is everybody, for she meant so much to people in our country and around the globe," she continued. "And that's because she gave us what we all need in a world where there are so many challenges -- something that is more powerful and even more enduring than her incredible musical legacy: Dolly gave us hope, Dolly gave us joy, Dolly gave us her heart."

Wilson added that the way Parton had lived her life, "with a boundless compassion rooted in her spiritual upbringing," was "a reminder that we are all God's children who should always be there for one another."

"And now our Tennessee angel is with the angels," she said. "Dolly, thank you for all you meant to us, and we will always love you."

Wilson's and Gill's performance of "I Will Always Love You" on Wednesday comes a little over 31 years after Gill and Parton performed the same song together at the 1995 CMA Awards. The pair's duet was also featured on Parton's 1995 album, Something Special.

The CMA Awards tribute to Parton follows the CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton event, which was held in Nashville in October.

The star-studded special featured performances by Ella Langley, Carly Pearce, Kristin Chenoweth, Lady A and Wilson, who performed Parton's greatest hits in front of her family, friends and fans.

The event, which is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu, raised $1 million for Parton's Imagination Library, a book-gifting program that encourages children to read.

Parton died on Aug. 25 at the age of 80, following what her family said was a "brief" battle with cancer.

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