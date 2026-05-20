'Cliff Booth' starring Brad Pitt to get IMAX release ahead of Netflix drop

Brad Pitt attends the U.K. premiere of 'Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood' at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 30, 2019, in London, England. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sony)

Cliff Booth isn't just headed to the big screen, it's headed to the biggest screens around.

Director David Fincher's latest film will arrive in IMAX theaters for an exclusive two-week run beginning Thanksgiving weekend before it debuts to Netflix in December.

Cliff Booth stars Brad Pitt back in the Oscar-winning role he first portrayed in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood. It will be available to watch on IMAX screens starting on Nov. 25. Netflix subscribers will be able to stream the film on Dec. 23.

Fincher directs Cliff Booth from a screenplay written by Tarantino. While plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being, Netflix describes it as a return to the world of Cliff Booth, "only this time it's 1977 and it's a very different Hollywood."

Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Corey Fogelmanis and Karren Karagulian also star in the upcoming movie. Pitt is producing the film alongside Ceán Chaffin.

Cliff Booth takes the theatrical release date that Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew previously held before it was moved from Thanksgiving to February 2027.

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