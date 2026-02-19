Christy Carlson Romano says she tested positive in cancer screening

Christy Carlson Romano has opened up about receiving a positive test result after getting screened for cancer.

The former Disney Channel actress recently took to Instagram to share a video detailing what has happened and reminding others to test themselves for cancer.

"Right now the news is that something is going on. I’m nervous and a bit scared (heck who wouldn’t be!). I’m going in for a PET scan later this week and hopefully it’s something easy to treat," Romano captioned the video.

She noted that she debated whether or not to share this news publicly before eventually deciding to make the video.

"I debated whether or not I was going to post this because I was afraid I’d come off 'cringe.' But I decided it was my duty to share, so that people get out there and get screenings. Let’s keep the good vibes going and I will keep you all posted as I get more information," Romano wrote.

In the video, Romano said both her parents had cancer.

“My mom beat it. My dad eventually didn’t. My grandmother on my mom’s side had lung cancer and died from that,” Romano said in the video.

The actress said she lives in Austin, Texas, in the community where the late James Van Der Beek resided.

"His family is amazing. He's a pillar of our community in Texas. They always were raising money for the most amazing charities. And he's not with us anymore. And cancer is everywhere, which is why I got this test," Romano said.

Romano's husband, Brendan Rooney, commented a message of support on her video.

"You got this my beautiful wife. We will figure this out and destroy any problem that comes your way. I love you beyond words," Rooney wrote.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.