Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal rom-com 'Materialists' gets release date

By Mary Pat Thompson

The Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal film Materialists now has a release date.

A24 is releasing the film, which was written, directed and produced by Celine Song, in theaters on June 13. Materialists marks Song's follow-up to her Oscar-nominated feature directorial debut, Past Lives.

The upcoming romantic comedy follows a New York City matchmaker who is torn between her perfect match and her imperfect ex-partner.

The movie studio also released a poster for the film to its social media.

"Save the date. Celine Song’s MATERIALISTS 6.13.2025," A24's caption reads.

On the poster, a heart-shaped cake with white frosting and red icing shows off the film's title. A couple slices are gone from the cake. Next to the spatula is a used cigarette, which rests above a business card for a company called Adore Matchmaking.

Pascal shared the post to his Instagram Story, adding the song "Tú Serás Mi Baby" by Les Surfs.

