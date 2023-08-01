Chlöe Bailey, Rachel Zegler, Questlove and more pay tribute to Angus Cloud

Following Euphoria breakout Angus Cloud's sudden death at 25 years old on Monday, July 31, the acting community took to social media to pay tribute to the actor.

"Rest easy brother," Javon Walton, who played Ashtray, the brother of Cloud's Euphoria character Fezco on the HBO series, wrote on Instagram alongside a still from the show. "Forever family." he captioned another photo in his Instagram stories.

"There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon," Euphoria creator Sam Levinson said in a statement obtained by ABC News. "He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

Colman Domingo shared a snap with Cloud and fellow Euphoria cast member Jacob Elordi in his Instagram Stories captioned, "Couldn't be more real, original and sweet. I loved this kid. Always smiles. I hope this sensitive soul is at rest. Check on loved ones. Check on them."

Other celebrities included West Side Story's Rachel Zegler, who shared on Twitter; X, "please remember how loved you are. this world is so quick to make you feel otherwise. there are reasons to stick around. and this world needs you. oh, angus. we celebrate you."

"You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power," added Kerry Washington.

"Fez was the spiritual center of Euphoria and definitely my fav character on the show. Love to his entire family and to those who knew him," The Roots drummer Questlove wrote on his Instagram.

Chlöe Bailey tweeted, "wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Top Gun: Maverick actor Danny Ramirez expressed, "Angus… rest easy. Sending you and your family all my love."

Cloud had recently completed production for his role in an upcoming monster thriller, alongside Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens and Melissa Barrera, among others. The as-yet-untitled film from Scream filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett is set for an April 2024 release, according to Variety.

