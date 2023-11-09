Charlie Sheen buries the hatchet with Chuck Lorre for new show 'Bookie'

As reported, in recent years Charlie Sheen buried the hatchet with Chuck Lorre, his former Two and a Half Men producer who became a frequent target of Sheen's rants during his "tiger blood" days.

The end result was Sheen being cast as a version of himself in Lorre's new Max show, Bookie, which just dropped its trailer.

The dark comedy series has stand-up comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco playing Danny, a Los Angeles-based bookie who caters to clients big and small, with Sheen being one of the former.

"What if I make this right with some baseball memorabilia?" Sheen asks, bargaining with the bookie looking to collect. "I have Babe Ruth's autopsy report!"

"I'm gonna tell you something I've never told a client, ever," Danny says to Charlie. "You shouldn't bet on sports."

The streaming service teases, "Alongside best friend and former NFL player Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny must contend with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts – all while making plenty of risky bets of his own."

Max says the eight-episode show chronicles "one man's journey to adapt to an ever-changing world as he attempts to charm and con his way to the top."

Bookie debuts November 30 on Max with two episodes, and every Thursday it will drop another two installments until the finale December 21.

