Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio on bringing 'Daredevil: Born Again' to life

Charlie Cox is back as Matt Murdock in the new series Daredevil: Born Again.

The series, which premieres Tuesday on Disney+, finds Cox back as the same character he previously played on the Marvel Television Netflix series Daredevil. Also returning is Vincent D'Onofrio, who reprises his role as Kingpin in the new action-adventure crime drama.

Both actors spoke to ABC Audio during the 2024 Disney Upfront about what it means to get to return to the characters they know and love.

"I'm still kind of pinching myself a little bit. It's amazing that we're able to play these characters 10 years later and kind of start again as well, which is a bizarre concept. We feel so grateful to still be able to play these characters and still be in this show. We absolutely love it," Cox said.

D'Onofrio agreed, saying that the journey with their characters has been "quite an adventure" and that the support from Marvel in making this new show has been "quite something."

"They believed in us, we believed in them, and they wanted to make a great show. And we just kept working at it and working at it and working at it. Hopefully the audience thinks it's a great show," D'Onofrio said.

Cox said pretending he hates D'Onofrio continues to be "harder and harder."

"It's more of an acting challenge, which is fun," Cox said, before detailing what the collaboration with Marvel has been like in making this new series.

"I was kind of blown away by the collaboration. You think with a machine that big and that well-oiled that you're just told what to do and you go ahead and do it," Cox said. "Right from the top, Kevin Feige all the way down, they're so interested in our opinions and listening to our ideas and incorporating them. It's really amazing and just makes the whole process more enjoyable."

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

