Chadwick Boseman's wife remembers the late actor with sweet Instagram post

Simone Ledward Boseman, the wife of late actor Chadwick Boseman, dedicated her latest social media post to her husband.

Taking to her Instagram Story Monday night, Ledward Boseman shared a sweet photo of the two of them, showing Chadwick grinning while she kisses him on the cheek.

"Missing you terribly," she captioned the picture.

Two years after Boseman died from colon cancer on August 28, 2020, Ledward Boseman remembered the Black Panther actor with a series of similar pictures posted to her IG page. In them, the couple was smiling and hugging one another.

"my god, what a love to lose," she wrote on August 19, 2022. "missing you somethin awful."

In November 2022, Ledward sat down with The View's Whoopi Goldberg for a wide-ranging interview discussing multiple topics including how she dealt with the tragic loss.

At the time, Ledward Boseman told Goldberg that navigating the grief of losing her husband has been "the most challenging two years I've ever had in my life," especially when it comes to "carrying the weight" of what he meant to so many.

"I can't believe that I was so lucky," she said. "I can't believe that I got to love this person and I also got them to love me too."

Ledward Boseman said they met not long after Boseman had completed the 2014 biographical drama "Get On Up," in which he played James Brown. She said they were together for about two years before he was diagnosed and married privately not long before his death.

