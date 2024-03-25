CBS secures the Golden Globe Awards in a five-year deal

On Monday, CBS and The Golden Globe Awards announced a new five-year deal that will keep the awards show on both the broadcast network and its sister streamer, Paramount+.

The new agreement kicks off with the January 2025 broadcast, both the network and the event's organizers say.

The Globes aired on CBS back on January 7, and the network touted a 50% jump in ratings from 2023's showing on the Globes' former broadcast home, NBC.

"CBS' collaboration with the Globes for this year's broadcast was a big win for both of us and established strong momentum for awards shows in 2024," declared the network's president and CEO, George Cheeks.

Calling the awards show "a one-of-a-kind live event," Cheeks said he's "excited to expand the partnership ... to continue to drive the Globes forward."

Helen Hoehne, the president of the Golden Globes, called the deal a "significant milestone" for the organization.

She added, "We are incredibly proud of the audience we garnered in 2024 and look forward to building upon the immense success to make the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards the best and most memorable show yet."

