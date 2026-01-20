Brooklyn Beckham says he does not want to reconcile with parents amid family drama

Brooklyn Beckham is opening up on his ongoing feud with his parents, saying he is not interested in reconciling with his family, including his world-famous parents, soccer star David Beckham and singer and designer Victoria Beckham.

Brooklyn Beckham came forward with a lengthy statement on social media on Monday detailing what he sees as instances that have driven a wedge between him and his family, primarily concerning his wife, Nicola Peltz, whom he married in 2022.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Beckham wrote. "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed."

He continued, "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

Brooklyn Beckham claimed in his message that throughout his life, his parents have "controlled narratives in the press" and "place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade."

Beckham accused his parents of mistreatment and attempting to sabotage his relationship with Peltz, starting before the couple's marriage.

Beckham cited several alleged examples of what he considers missteps from his family, including his mother opting out of making Peltz's dress at the "eleventh hour," pressuring him to sign away the rights to his name, and calling him "evil" based on a disagreement over wedding seating arrangements.

Beckham said it was after he "started standing up for myself" that he became the victim of "endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders."

The 26-year-old also shared more alleged details about his wedding day, saying his mom "hijacked my first dance with my wife" and "danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone."

"I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment," Beckham said.

He also described an attempt to see his father in London, who he said would only see him at his birthday party. "When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all."

"My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family 'love' is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations," he wrote.

He finished by writing that he had been "controlled" by his parents and had grown up with anxiety.

"For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared," he wrote.

ABC News has reached out to Brooklyn, Victoria and David Beckham, as well as Nicola Peltz.

