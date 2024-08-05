Brooke Shields' famous Calvins, Marlon Brando's 'Godfather' tux and more hitting the auction block

Brooke Shields famously once said, "Nothing comes between me and my Calvins," but at least $50,000 could come between you and her jeans from that controversial 1980 ad.

That's the estimated opening bid for the treasured trousers, part of Studio Auctions' upcoming event From Bombshells to Blasters: An Auction You Can't Refuse.

Shields, obviously in the "Bombshell" category, was 15 when she wore the jeans in the classic commercial. She tells People, "Can you imagine my waist was ever that small? It's terrifying!"

The 59-year-old adds, "I hope that somebody enjoys these just as much as I have and finds them as meaningful as I do. I can't wait for someone to show these off!"

As the title of the auction event suggests, there's also a trove of Godfather-related memorabilia, including Marlon Brando's tuxedo as Don Vito Corleone in 1972's The Godfather and a stunt knife used to stab Luca Brazi in the hand before he "slept with the fishes." Brando's Jor-El costume from 1978's Superman is also up for grabs.

The "Blasters" component includes a screen-used pulse rifle from 1986's Aliens, with other props from that franchise, as well as Star Wars weapons.

There's also a trove of Marvel-related goodies up for grabs, including Robert Downey Jr.'s screen-used Iron Man armor — well, from helmet to waist — from 2016's Captain America: Civil War, as well as Chris Evans' Cap shield from that film. Thor's Stormbreaker axe once wielded by Chris Hemsworth is hitting the block, too, as is a Black Panther helmet worn by the late Chadwick Boseman, along with many more Marvel items.

The event runs from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22 and Oct. 25 to Oct. 27.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.