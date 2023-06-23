In brief...

Arnold Schwarzenegger's first TV series, FUBAR, which premiered on May 25, led Nielsen's streaming charts for its premiere week of May 22-28, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The action comedy drew 1.53 billion minutes -- or 25.57 million hours of viewing -- for the week. FUBAR has been renewed for a second season on Netflix. Succession remained steady for the week leading up to its series finale, while Prime Video's Citadel joined the rankings for the week its season finale dropped...

Luke Wilson and Greg Kinnear have been tapped to star in the film You Gotta Believe, according to Deadline. It's based on the inspirational true story of Fort Worth, Texas' 2002 Westside Little League team "who dedicate their season to a player's dying father and, in the process, defy all odds to make it to the Little League Baseball World Series championship in a game that became an ESPN classic." Wilson will play the role of the dying father, Bobby Ratliff, with Kinnear as Coach Jon Kelly. The film is currently in production...

NBC's The Voice revealed its coaching lineup for season 25 on Thursday. The network has announced Grammy-winning country duo Dan + Shay as the newest coaches for season 25, which is set to air in spring 2024. They join returning coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper. Meanwhile, you can catch season 24 of The Voice with coaches Reba, John, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani this fall...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.