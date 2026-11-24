Yaga fans can rest assured there's more Carrie-Anne Moss coming their way. Crave announced Monday that the supernatural thriller series has been picked up for a second season, with Moss signed on to return. The show's first season, which debuted on AMC+ on Oct. 23, stars Schitt's Creek's Noah Reid and Letterkenny's Clark Backo as detectives investigating the mysterious disappearance of fishing heir Henry Park, played by Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams, who becomes entangled with Moss' Katherine Hargrove. The series finale will be available to stream Friday …

Deborah Ann Woll is taking her God of War Ragnarök character to the small screen. Video game fans may recognize Woll as the voice of Faye, the late wife of Kratos and mother of Atreus, in the PlayStation game. Prime Video revealed Woll will reprise her role for its new series God of War, which will follow Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread Faye's ashes. Previously announced cast members include Dave Bautista as Kratos, Callum Vinson as Atreus and Mandy Patinkin as Odin …

MomTok is returning to Orange County. Hulu posted an Instagram Reel on Monday announcing that a second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Orange County is in the works. The reality show spinoff stars one of MomTok's OGs, Jen Affleck, with Whitney Leavitt also appearing in the finale. The show's first season is available to stream on Hulu …

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