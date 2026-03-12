In brief: Will Ferrell Netflix comedy series to be called 'The Hawk' and more

Will Ferrell's upcoming golf comedy series now has a title, release window and teaser video. Netflix has announced that the series is titled The Hawk. It will debut to the streamer in summer 2026. The Hawk follows a golf legend named Lonnie "The Hawk" Hawkins who's attempting to get back onto the PGA Tour for one more go-around ...

We now know when the animated series Rick and Morty will return with its ninth season on Adult Swim. The show will premiere season 9 on May 24. Its official logline reads, "Rick and Morty is back, baby! Season Nine is all certified bangers. No AI slop! Just Grade A organic slop, made by real humans with real human traits like back hair and cysts. Please watch, or we'll have neglected our families for nothing." ...

Barbra Streisand is going to be honored with an honorary Palme d’or at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. The actress, director, producer and singer will be awarded with the honor during the festival's awards ceremony on May 23. “It is with a sense of pride and deep humility, that I’m honored to join the company of past Honorary Palme d’or recipients whose work has long inspired me,” Streisand said in a press release. “In these challenging times, movies have the ability to open our hearts and minds to stories that reflect our shared humanity, and to perspectives that remind us of both our fragility and our resilience. Cinema transcends borders and politics, and affirms the power of imagination to shape a more compassionate world.” ...

