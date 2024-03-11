In brief: Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant, next 'SNL' host & more

It's the start of something new for Vanessa Hudgens. The High School Musical star revealed that she's pregnant while co-hosting the red carpet show ahead of the 2024 Oscars. It's her first child with her husband, baseball player Cole Tucker. The two got married in December ...

Ramy Youssef is hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time. The comedian and Ramy star will take the stage at New York City's Studio 8H on March 30, a week after his new HBO special, Ramy Youssef: More Feelings, premieres on March 23. Rapper Travis Scott will be the musical guest ...

True Detective may be coming back for a fifth season, but it won't be with Jodie Foster. After starring in the HBO series' recently concluded fourth season, the Oscar winner tells Variety that she isn't returning for another round. "It's an anthology," Foster said of the show, adding that her True Detective stint was "one and done." ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.