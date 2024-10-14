In brief: 'Unstable' canceled at Netflix and more

Netflix has canceled Unstable, the comedy series starring Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, after two seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series stars Lowe as Ellis Dragon, a "universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur" whose son goes to work for him to help save his company. The show's second season failed to make it into Netflix's top 10 ...

A sequel to the horror film Ready or Not is in the works starring Samara Weaving in the lead role, according to Variety. The first movie, released in 2019, starred Weaving, along with Adam Brody and Andie MacDowell, and centered on a bride whose wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game ...

The Wild Robot filmmaker Chris Sanders tells Deadline that a sequel to the animated adventure is already in the works. The movie "follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, 'Roz' for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings," according to the official logline. The Wild Robot -- featuring the voices of Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, Catherine O'Hara, Bill Nighy, Kit Connor and Stephanie Hsu -- has grossed more than $100 million worldwide ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.