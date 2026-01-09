In brief: 'The Wrecking Crew' official trailer and more

Another Jacka** film is on the way. Johnny Knoxville took to Instagram to share that another entry in the franchise known for dangerous stunts on screen is coming to movie theaters this summer. "Well a wang dang and hot d*** doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang. We wanted to let you know that this summer Jacka** is back!! We will see you in theatres June 26th," Knoxville wrote ...

The Great British Baking Show host Alison Hammond has been named the new host of the Bridgerton podcast. Netflix and Shondaland have announced that Hammond will take over as host of the podcast for its fourth season, anchoring all six episodes, which will cover everything about season 4 of the show. The show's companion podcast will also be available to watch in video form on Netflix, and listen to across platforms like Apple and Spotify ...

The official trailer for The Wrecking Crew has arrived. The action-comedy film stars Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista as estranged half-brothers who reunite after their father's death. They then set out on a journey together to uncover the truth behind a conspiracy that could tear their family apart. The film arrives to Prime Video on Jan. 28 ...

