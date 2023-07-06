In Brief: 'Stranger Things' stage play drops teaser, and more

School's in session one last time. Netflix revealed news of Sex Education's fourth and final season with a raunchy trailer. The British teen sex comedy follows a teenage boy with a sex therapist mother who teams up with his high school classmate to set up an underground sex therapy clinic. The series stars Chinenye Ezeudu, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Aimee Lou Wood, Ncuti Gatwa, Gillian Anderson, George Robinson, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie and Samantha Spiro. Fourth season additions include Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Jodie Turner Smith, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther and Eshaan Akbar. Sex Education returns September 21...(Trailer contains mature content and partial nudity.)

Food Network has renewed Summer Baking Championship, for a second season, according to Variety. The Baking Championship spinoff -- hosted by Jesse Palmer, with Duff Goldman, Carla Hall and Damaris Phillips serving as judges -- "features 10 talented bakers from around the country competing in unique summer-themed baking challenges featuring the flavors, ingredients and celebrations of the season for a chance to earn the title of Summer Baking Champion and win $25,000," per the cable channel. Production on season 2 is scheduled to begin later this year...

A teaser trailer for the upcoming Stranger Things stage adaptation, The First Shadow, debuted on Wednesday. The trailer opens with a TV set showing a fast-moving montage of clips from the TV series' early episodes, before exploding. Finally, a red ball of light appears on the stage of a theater, followed by a graphic that reads, "The beginning of the Stranger Things Story Might Hold The Key To What Comes Next." The First Shadow opens in London's Phoenix Theatre on November 17. As for a potential Broadway run, nothing has been revealed as of yet...

