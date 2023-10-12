In brief: 'Star Trek: Prodigy' finds a new home, and more

Deadline reports Star Trek: Prodigy has found a new home at Netflix after being canceled at Paramount+ after one season as a cost-cutting measure back in June. Season 1 of the animated series, previously available on Paramount+, will debut on Netflix later this year. The second season, currently in production, will debut on Netflix in 2024. Star Trek: Prodigy follows six young alien outcasts who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy in search of a better future. The voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew, Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil and Jason Alexander...

Jeff Burr, who directed the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Puppet Master, Pumpkinhead and Stepfather franchises, died Tuesday, October 10, in his sleep in Dalton, Georgia, of apparent complications from a stroke, his longtime friend, actor Eric Spudic, tells The Hollywood Reporter. He was 60. Burr's other credits include helming episodes of Sid and Marty Krofft's Land of the Lost ABC show, and the films Night of the Scarecrow, Spoiler, The Boy with the X-Ray Eyes, Frankenstein & the Werewolf Reborn! and Tales of the Fantastic...

Reptile co-stars Alicia Silverstone and Karl Glusman have been tapped to lead the thriller The Bird and the Bee, according to Deadline. The film, which follows "a successful executive --played by Silverstone -- as she fights back a scorned younger lover -- portrayed by Glusman -- who takes his obsession too far," was shot under a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement and just wrapped production. A release date has yet to be announced...

