In brief: Sophie Turner circling 'Tomb Raider' series, and more

Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner is reportedly in talks to play Laura Croft in Prime Video's series adaptation of the video game franchise Tomb Raider, according to Deadline. The series has been a pet project for Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who'll write and executive produce the project. "Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can't wait to go on this adventure. Bats 'n all," Waller-Bridge said back in May. Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander previously played the titular character on the big screen ...

Hoda Kotb, who announced back in September that she would be leaving NBC's TODAY show, revealed on the Thursday episode that her last day will be Jan. 10. It was also announced that Craig Melvin will be taking over as Savannah Guthrie's co-host on Jan. 13. Melvin will continue to serve as a third-hour co-host alongside Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer. TODAY's fourth hour, which Kotb currently co-hosts alongside Jenna Bush Hager, will become TODAY with Jenna & Friends starting Jan. 13. The show will feature a rotating cast of fill-in co-hosts until a permanent host is named ...

Haley Lu Richardson has been tapped to star opposite Emilia Clarke in the upcoming Peacock series Ponies, according to Variety. The series takes place in 1977 Moscow, centering on two "ponies," or "persons of no interest" in intelligence speak. The pair "work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. That is until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, and the pair become CIA operatives," per the streaming service ...

