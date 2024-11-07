In brief: Samuel L. Jackson and others board action comedy 'The Honest Liar' and more

Samuel L. Jackson is set to star alongside singer/actress Andra Day and Emilia Perez actor Edgar Ramirez in the action comedy The Honest Liar, according to Deadline. Jackson will play "an award-winning actor tasked with teaching rookie undercover cops how to act like criminals so they can save their own lives when on the job," per the outlet. Filming is set to start in early 2025 ...

Squid Game breakout actress Hoyeon has been tapped to star opposite The Gentlemen's Theo James in The Hole, according to Variety. The story follows James as "a successful professor living abroad in South Korea, who is bedridden after a devastating car accident that killed his wife," played by Hoyeon, per the entertainment publication. His Korean mother-in-law steps in to care for him, but his road to recovery is threatened when she learns the devastating truth behind Owen and his marriage to Sandy ...

Get Out's Lil Rel Howery is set to direct the comedy-horror film Haunted Heist, in which he'll star opposite Girls Trip's Tiffany Haddish, according to Deadline. The movie follows "four estranged friends" who "reunite at what appears to be a typical house," though one is really there to steal an antique worth a fortune and needs the others' help, per the outlet. They have bigger problems, however, as the house ends up being "straight up haunted" ...

