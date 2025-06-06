In brief: 'Ready or Not 2: Here I Come' gets release date and more

Are you ready or not for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come? The theatrical release for the Searchlight film is set for April 10, 2026. The news was made official on social media Thursday. Samara Weaving reprises her role in the sequel, joined by Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood ...

Paige DeSorbo is saying goodbye to Summer House. The reality TV star announced she would not be returning to the series for its upcoming 10th season in a post shared to her Instagram Story. "I've made the decision not to return to Summer House," DeSorbo wrote. "You've seen me grow up over these last 7 summers. I'll always be beyond grateful for the memories ... But like all good things (and some bad decisions), it's time for this chapter to close." ...

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars will spill all in the upcoming reunion special set for July 1 on Hulu. The Bachelor franchise alum Nick Viall will host the reunion, which will unpack the shocking end to season 2, and reunite the entire cast to talk about all the secrets and scandals, plus a surprise announcement ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.