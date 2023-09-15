In Brief: 'One Piece' renewed, 'Goosebumps' trailer, and more

Just two weeks after its launch, the pirate adventure One Piece has been renewed for season 2 at Netflix. Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, a young adventurer who sets off with his crew ZZ -- Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji -- to find the titular article of treasure. The series is the No. 1 title globally on Netflix with 37.8 Million views amassed since its release, according to the streamer...

Disney+ released the official trailer for Goosebumps on Thursday, September 14. The live-action series based on R.L. Stine's bestselling books "follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle -- while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents' past," per the streamer. The series, set to premiere on both Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, October 13, stars Justin Long and Rachael Harris, alongside Eastenders' Zack Morris, Star Trek: Picard's Isa Briones, Gossip Girl's Ana Yi Puig, The Equalizer's Will Price and newcomer Miles McKenna...

Ellen DeGeneres will make her TV return in the two-hour Discovery Channel special Saving the Gorillas: Ellen's Next Adventure, according to People. The documentary follows the comedienne and former talk show show host, "as she travels to Rwanda to learn more about gorilla conservation efforts" and her Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund," per the outlet. Saving the Gorillas: Ellen's Next Adventure premieres on September 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel and on September 24 on Animal Planet, Max, and Discovery+...

The writers and the studios are set to get back around the negotiating table. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), in a statement obtained by ABC Audio on Thursday, revealed, "On Wednesday, September 13, the [Writers Guild of America] reached out to the AMPTP and asked for a meeting to move negotiations forward. We have agreed and are working to schedule a meeting next week. Every member company of the AMPTP is committed and eager to reach a fair deal, and to working together with the WGA to end the strike." The Writers Guild later confirmed the meeting in a separate statement, writing, "The WGA and AMPTP are in the process of scheduling a time to get back in the room"...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.