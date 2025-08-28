In brief: Netflix shares 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story' first look and more

Pedro Pascal is being eyed for the lead role in Todd Haynes' upcoming film De Noche, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie initially made headlines in summer 2024 when Joaquin Phoenix dropped out of the lead role five days before filming was set to begin. Top Gun: Maverick actor Danny Ramirez is attached to costar in the film, which follows an intense gay romance in the 1930s ...

Netflix has shared its first look at the upcoming season of its Monster anthology series. The latest season is called Monster: The Ed Gein Story. It stars Charlie Hunnam as the titular serial killer who haunted rural Wisconsin in the 1950s by killing and desecrating multiple women. Netflix released teaser posters for the show, which arrives on Oct. 3 ...

John Malkovich is swinging in to the main cast of Bad Monkey. He has signed on as a series regular in season 2 of the show, Deadline reports. The series is based on Carl Hiaasen's bestselling novel. Vince Vaughn starred in and executive produced the first season of the comedy series. Season 2 will reportedly be based on an original new story ...

