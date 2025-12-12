In brief: Netflix shares 'His & Hers' trailer and more

Jim Ward, the voice actor known for his work on The Fairly OddParents, has died at age 66. His radio talk show co-host, Stephanie Miller, confirmed Ward's death in a post on social media Wednesday. "He was beyond brilliance," Miller wrote in her tribute. Ward voiced Doug Dimmadome on The Fairly OddParents and also lent his voice to various characters in the Cartoon Network show Ben 10 ...

We now know when season 2 of Ted will arrive. The Seth MacFarlane series will debut all eight episodes of its sophomore season on March 5, 2026. "We hope you enjoy these eight somewhat filthy, hopefully funny heartfelt episodes about a young man, his talking teddy bear, and their highly dysfunctional family," MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh said in a statement ...

The official trailer for His & Hers is here. Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming crime drama that stars Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal. The chilling new limited series premieres on Jan. 8, 2026 ...

