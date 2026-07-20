In brief: 'Mortal Kombat II' gets streaming date and more

Sydney Sweeney is headed to Sleepy Hollow. Deadline reports the actress will star in Hollow, a new retelling of the Sleepy Hollow story, for Sony Pictures. The film will be based on Lindsey Anderson Beer's debut novel. It will be directed, produced and adapted by Beer ...

Mortal Kombat II is headed to streaming. The New Line Cinema film will make its global streaming debut on HBO Max on July 24. It will debut on HBO linear on July 25. The film stars Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle and Lewis Tan. It follows the fan-favorite champions and Johnny Cage pitted against each other in a battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn ...

Brett Gelman, Rob Morgan and Kevin Nealon are set to star in Mini War. Deadline reports the actors have joined the comedy film also starring Luke Wilson, Vanessa Hudgens and Nick Swardson. The movie follows a likable stoner who inherits a mini golf course from his late uncle. Swardson and Allen Covert wrote the script while Joel David Moore is directing ...

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.