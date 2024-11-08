In brief: Lucasfilm, 'X-Men' filmmaker plan new 'Star Wars' trilogy and more

Lucasfilm is reportedly teaming up with X-Men writer/producer Simon Kinberg on a new Star Wars trilogy. Deadline hears the films will be comprised of episodes 10 through 12 of The Skywalker Saga that began with George Lucas' eponymous 1977 film. However, insiders have disputed that, saying Kinberg will begin a new saga, alongside other Star Wars projects in the works from James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi and Donald Glover. Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News ...

CBS has given full season orders to the prequel spin-off NCIS: Origins and the comedy Poppa's House, the network announced on Thursday. NCIS: Origins centers on the younger version of Mark Harmon's character Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Austin Stowell. Poppa's House stars Damon Wayans as as "legendary talk radio host and happily divorced 'Poppa' who has his point of view challenged ... when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Damon Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband." Poppa's House airs Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET, followed by NCIS: Origins at 10 p.m. ET ...

Bravo has dropped a new trailer for season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which finds Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke all returning, with new housewife Bozoma Saint John. Kathy Hilton also returns in her friend role, with Jennifer Tilly joining as a new friend. Camille Grammer, Faye Resnick and interior designer Martyn Bullard will all appear throughout the season. Season 14 of RHOBH premieres Nov. 19 ... (Trailer contains censored profanity.)

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung, Grotesquerie's Nicholas Alexander Chavez, The Walking Dead's Austin Nichols and model/musician Gabbriette have been tapped to complete the cast of Sony Pictures' I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel, according to Deadline. They join Freddie Prinze Jr., who starred in the original film, alongside Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King. The film hits theaters in July 2025. I Know What You Did Last Summer, which starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Prinze, Prinze's now-wife Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe, followed a group of friends stalked by a hook-handed maniac after hoping to hide a tragic accident ...

