In brief: 'Lioness' season 3 gets release date and more

We now know when season 3 of Lioness is set to debut on Paramount+. The third season of the series that stars Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman will premiere on Aug. 2. From creator Taylor Sheridan, the espionage thriller continues with even more hidden networks, foreign operatives and personal betrayals ...

Henry Cavill has joined the cast of Kevin Hart's upcoming spy comedy. Variety reports that Cavill will star alongside Hart in a Netflix comedy where they'll play rival spies who cross paths when their wives become friends. According to a synopsis, "their double lives collide in unexpectedly hilarious and dangerous ways, forcing the two men to reluctantly become confidantes and partners on the road to fatherhood." ...

The Harry Potter HBO series is looking to cast another young wizard. Deadline reports that casting directors are searching for a young actor to play the character Colin Creevy in season 2 of the fantasy series based on the books by J.K. Rowling. According to the outlet, auditions are currently underway ...

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