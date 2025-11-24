In brief: LaLa Anthony hosting TikTok Awards, and more

LaLa Anthony is set to host the first-ever TikTok Awards on Dec. 18. The first wave of presenters has also been announced and includes Paris Hilton, Bethenny Frankel, Trixie Mattel and Jordan Chiles. You can cast your vote for the winners now through Dec. 2 ...

Jenna Lyons is leaving The Real Housewives of New York City after two seasons. The fashion designer confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, "The rumors are true. I was grateful to be asked to join season 16 of RHONY 'as a friend of'- knowing my personal life was not really available to be filmed, we agreed that made sense. And after thinking it through I have made the difficult decision not [to] return to the show." ...

Zootopia 2, KPop Demon Hunters, Dog Man and Elio are among the films eligible for Oscars consideration in the animated feature film category this year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday. The Academy also revealed the list of eligible films in the documentary feature film and international feature film categories ...

