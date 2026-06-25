In brief: 'King of the Hill' gets season 15 trailer and more

The search for the new James Bond seems to be shaking (not stirring) up. Deadline reports that Denis Villeneuve, who is set to direct the next James Bond film for Amazon MGM Studios, has started informing the talent who have made it to the next round of auditions. According to the outlet, Villeneuve has been calling the talent directly, with the next round of auditions set for the month of August ...

Invincible is coming back for more. Prime Video has renewed the adult animated TV series for a sixth season. This renewal comes just after season 4 finished its run and months ahead of season 5's debut. The show's official Instagram posted a graphic to announce that season 6 was confirmed. It was captioned, "Mark, this is good news!!!!!!" ...

The trailer for season 15 of King of the Hill has arrived. All 10 episodes of the 15th season are set to stream to Hulu on July 20. This new season finds Hank and Peggy settling "into retirement life on Rainey Street while attempting to keep their neighbors from going off the rails," according to its official synopsis. Its voice cast includes Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom and Toby Huss ... Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

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