In Brief: HBO teases 'The Last of Us' and 'Thrones' spin-off, and more

Hallmark has announced this year's "Fall into Love" lineup, which includes six new films airing throughout September and October. The first of these include His & Hers, which premieres Sept. 7, and stars Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott. The pair play Dana and Mark, a married couple who are high-powered lawyers who work at two separate New York City law firms. Next up will be The Heiress and the Handyman, airing on Saturday, Sept. 14, starring Jodie Sweetin and Corey Sevier. Other titles include Falling Together, premiering Sept. 21 and starring Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell, and The Real West with Kimberley Sustad, Lucas Bryant and James Denton. Fans can expect new films premiering every Saturday through Oct. 12 ...

HBO has released a first look teaser showcasing several series coming to the premium cable channel in 2025, including The Last of Us season 2, White Lotus season 3 and the Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The teaser also includes the upcoming 2024 series The Penguin; Dune: Prophecy; season 3 of Industry; season 3 of The Sex Lives of College Girls; season 5 of the adult toon Harley Quinn; James Gunn's animated DC series Creature Commandos; And Just Like That ... season 3; The Gilded Age Season 3 and Welcome to Derry ...

Yellowstone's Luke Grimes and his wife, Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, are expecting their first child. "Can't wait to meet you little one," Bianca captioned a silhouetted selfie of herself that showed off her obvious baby bump. She didn't reveal any further details. Luke and Bianca tied the knot in 2018 ...

