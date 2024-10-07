In brief: Harris returns to 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and more

Vice President Kamala Harris will make her seventh appearance on CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and first since nailing down the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday, Oct. 8, according to Variety. The appearance will come one night after her running mate Tim Walz guests on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! and both appear on CBS' 60 Minutes ...

Paramount Pictures has announced Nov. 21, 2025 as the release date for its The Running Man remake, starring Glen Powell, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The original 1987 film was set in a dystopian America, where a falsely convicted policeman -- played by Arnold Schwarzenegger -- gets his shot at freedom when he must forcibly participate in a TV game show where convicts, runners, must battle killers for their freedom ...

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are reteaming for new Netflix crime thriller titled RIP, according to the streaming service. They'll be joined by Coming 2 America's Teyana Taylor and The Flash's Sasha Calle. Plot details are being kept under wraps. A release date has yet to be announced ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.