In Brief: 'Hacks' returning in the spring, and more

On the Max Instagram account, it was announced that the third season of the Emmy-winning comedy series Hacks will hit the streamer in the spring. The series earned Jean Smart an Emmy for her portrayal of Deborah Vance, an aging comedy legend who is paired up with Ava, a younger female writer, played by Hannah Einbinder. No official launch date was given for season three; the show launched its sophomore season in March of 2022 ...

Showtime on Thursday dropped the trailer for the new mini-series The Woman in the Wall. Saving Mr. Banks actress Ruth Wilson stars as Lorna Brady, who "wakes to discover a corpse in her home with no recollection of how it got there." Bad Sisters' Daryl McCormack plays Detective Colman Akande, who's "drawn into a game of cat-and-mouse as he and Lorna search for answers in a small town full of long-buried secrets," per the premium cable channel. The Woman in the Wall will be available to stream on January 19 on Paramount+. The series premieres January 21 on Showtime ...

Glynis Johns, best known for playing Mrs. Winifred Banks in the 1964 Disney classic Mary Poppins, died Thursday, January 4, of natural causes, her publicist Mitch Clem tells KABC-TV. She was 100. Johns' other film credits include Around the World in 80 Days and The Sundowners, the second of which earned her an Oscar nod. She won a Tony award for the 1973 Broadway hit A Little Night Music, where she also got to introduce one of Steven Sondheim's most well-known songs, "Send in the Clowns." On TV, she appeared in Dr. Kildare, Burke's Law and The Defenders, among others ...

