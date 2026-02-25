In brief: 'For All Mankind' season 5 official trailer and more

The official trailer for the fifth season of Apple TV's series For All Mankind has been cleared for takeoff. This new season, which premieres on March 27, takes place in the years after the Goldilocks asteroid heist. It shows how friction builds between the people who live on Mars and those who reside on Earth. The show's ensemble includes Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, while a group of new series regulars, including The Summer I Turned Pretty's Sean Kaufman, also star ...

Andrew Scott is set to star alongside Emily Blunt in a new film. Deadline reports the actors will star in an adaptation of the romance short story Walk the Blue Fields by Claire Keegan. Brooklyn director John Crowley will direct the film, which follows a woman on her wedding day who's confronted with a difficult decision after a love triangle from her past threatens to be revealed. Tom Cullen and Ciarán Hinds also make up the film's cast

The official trailer for The Madison has arrived. Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell star in the new series from Taylor Sheridan. The show, which arrives to Paramount+ on March 14, follows the Clyburn family as they leave their comfortable New York City life in exchange for Montana's Madison River Valley

