In brief: 'Eyes of Wakanda' new release date and more

It seems there's a large audience spending their summer watching The Summer I Turned Pretty. Season 3 of the show has had 25 million viewers in its first seven days and has reached the #1 spot in more than 120 countries, according to numbers provided by Prime Video ...

Eyes of Wakanda will be headed to Disney+ sooner than expected. The animated action-adventure series will debut Aug. 1 on the streaming service. The show, which will consist of four episodes, tells the stories of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler executive produced the series ...

The lead role in the upcoming fourth installment of Ryan Murphy's Monster true-crime franchise has been cast. Deadline reports that Ella Beatty will play Lizzie Borden in the season. Borden was tried and acquitted of the 1892 ax murders of her father and stepmother. Rebecca Hall and Vicky Krieps have also been cast in the season ...

