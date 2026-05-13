In brief: 'Every Year After' trailer, and more

Prime Video has dropped the trailer for its upcoming romance series, Every Year After, based on the bestselling book Every Summer After by author Carley Fortune. The series, starring Saltburn's Sadie Soverall and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Matt Cornett, tells the love story of two friends, Percy and Sam, over the course of six years and one week in the lakeside town of Barry's Bay. The eight-episode season premieres June 10 ...

Oscar Isaac's Las Vegas-set Netflix show now has a title and more cast members. The show, about the high-stakes world of casinos, is called The Roman. Betty Gilpin, Alec Baldwin and David Costabile are joining Isaac in the cast. A release date for the eight-episode series has yet to be announced ...

Paranormal Activity is going from the big screen to the Great White Way. Paranormal Activity: A New Story Live on Broadway will officially open in New York this fall. The Olivier Awards-nominated production will play a limited 20-week engagement beginning on Aug. 14 ...

Breakout Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette star Paul Anthony Kelly has joined the cast of American Horror Story. The 13th season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series debuts on FX and Hulu this fall. Further details on Kelly's role have yet to be revealed ...

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