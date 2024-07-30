In Brief: Emma Samms back to 'General Hospital', and more

Variety reports Emma Samms, whose character Holly Sutton was last seen on General Hospital in 2023, will be returning to the ABC soap in early September. Samms, whose initial run on GH began in 1982, joins Jonathan Jackson, who returns as Lucky Spencer, and Rick Hearst, who'll reprise his role as Ric Lansing after an eight-year absence. Further details on their comebacks are being kept under wraps ...

FX has given a series order to Snowflakes, "a twenty-something ensemble comedy following a group of codependent housemates trying to be good people, despite being neither 'good' nor 'people' yet," according to the cable channel. The half-hour comedy, from The Tonight Show writers Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, stars newcomers Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao and Owen Thiele. Snowflakes is set to launch in 2025 ...

Netflix has picked up the documentary series Famous Last Words, which showcases "the final major interviews from cultural icons," according to Variety. Those subjects — including notable musicians, athletes, comedians, actors, business leaders and politicians — secretly film their conversations, which are aired only after the person has died, resulting in "a time capsule containing intimate conversations that capture the heartfelt reflections of luminaries" ...

