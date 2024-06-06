In Brief: 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' renewed by Paramount+, and more

Paramount+ with Showtime has announced Love, Victor's James Martinez, Falling Inn Love's Christina Milian, The Blacklist's Alex Shimizu and Mike & Molly's Reno Wilson as the latest additions to the cast of its Dexter prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, which tells the origin story of Michael C. Hall's serial killer. Patrick Gibson will play Dexter Morgan, with Christian Slater and Molly Brown cast as Harry Morgan, Dexter's adoptive father, and Debra Morgan, Dexter's sister, respectively. The four new actors will play members of the Miami Metro Police Department. Dexter: Original Sin is the second series in the Dexter universe, following Showtime's 2021 sequel series Dexter: New Blood, which picked up 10 years after the events of the original series finale ...

Ahead of its season 2 premiere on Thursday, Paramount+ has picked up Criminal Minds: Evolution for an additional season, with production to kick off later this year. Criminal Minds: Evolution stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford and Ryan-James Hatanaka with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Guest stars include Clark Gregg, Felicity Huffman, Liana Liberato, Paul F. Tompkins, Tuc Watkins and Brian White. The first two season 2 episodes will be available to stream at launch, with subsequent new episodes available every Thursday thereafter ...

The CW's All American: Homecoming's upcoming third season will officially be its last, according to Deadline. The young adult drama follows Simone, a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills, and an elite baseball player from Chicago — played by Geffri Maya and Peyton Alex Smith, respectively — as they navigate the high stakes of college sports, along with unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious historically Black college. The show's cast was pared down for budgetary reasons ahead of its second season and faced more cuts going into season 3 as the network moves to widen its appeal beyond young adults, per the outlet. All American: Homecoming returns for its final season July 8 ...

Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard will make a rare series TV appearance in the upcoming season of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, according to Variety. Cotillard, who took home Best Actress honors at the 2008 Academy Awards, will star as Celine Dumont, described as "a savvy operator from a storied European family," per the streaming service. The Morning Show stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, along with Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie ...

