In Brief: Costner going to Cannes with 'Horizon: An American Saga', and more

The first installment of Kevin Costner's Western epic, Horizon: An American Saga, will make its premiere May 19 at Cannes Film Festival. Horizon, co-starring Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington and Jena Malone will be released in four separate episodes over several months, and released in theaters in two parts on June 28 and August 16. The project, per the festival's release, chronicles the conquest of the American West ...

CBS has set the season finale airdates for its popular shows, including Young Sheldon, Bob Hearts Abishola and S.W.A.T. Young Sheldon will conclude its seven-season run with back-to-back episodes airing May 16. Bob Hearts Abishola ends May 6, followed by the season finales of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i. The S.W.A.T. series finale airs May 17, followed by the season closers of Fire Country and Blue Bloods. The latter's 14th and final season will conclude with more episodes in the fall ...

Hannah Einbinder, who co-stars with Jean Smart in the Max series Hacks, has set her first standup comedy special for the streamer, airing in June. "It has always been my dream to monetize my coping mechanism. Thanks, Max!" Einbinder said in a statement on Monday, April 8. Hacks returns for its third season on May 2 ...

Paramount+ has dropped the official trailer and premiere date for the fourth and final season of its original series Evil. The series follows a forensic psychologist, played by Katja Herbers, who teams with a Catholic seminarian and a technology contractor -- played respectively by Mike Colter and Aasif Mandvi -- to investigate alleged supernatural incidents. Michael Emerson, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Christine Lahti, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp also star. Evil's fourth season premieres May 23 ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.