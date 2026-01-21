In brief: 'Bait' gets release date and more

Prime Video has released the first-look images and release date for its upcoming comedy series Bait. Riz Ahmed stars in the six-episode series, which debuts all of its episodes on March 25. Ahmed stars as a struggling actor whose last chance to make it big comes just as his life spirals out of control ...

Magic Mike Live is headed to New York City. The stage show, which was created and directed by Channing Tatum, is set to open at a custom-built venue one block from Times Square in fall 2026. Previews start on Oct. 8, while the show officially opens on Oct. 22 ...

Madelyn Cline is the latest to join Glen Powell's upcoming, untitled comedy movie. Deadline reports that Judd Apatow is directing the film, which finds Powell starring as a country music star in free fall. Cline will play a pop star in the upcoming movie, which is set to release in theaters on Feb. 5, 2027 ...

