In Brief: 'America's Got Talent' running 'Fantasy League' spinoff, and more

NBC announced its next America's Got Talent spinoff on Thursday, September 21 -- AGT: Fantasy League. Similar to a fantasy sports draft, the judges -- Mel B, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel -- will each choose a roster of their favorite acts picking from winners, finalists, viral sensations and fan favorites from America's Got Talent franchises around the world, all pre-selected by America in an initial vote, per the network. In a franchise first, the judges will mentor and guide their acts throughout the competition, in hopes of seeing one of them crowned the champion. Terry Crews returns as host. AGT: Fantasy League is set to premiere in 2024...

The action thriller Your Lucky Day, featuring one of the final performances of the late Euphoria breakout Angus Cloud, has landed a U.S. distribution deal with Well Go USA Entertainment ahead of its world premiere at Fantastic Fest on Saturday, September 23, according to Deadline. The film centers on a dispute over a winning lottery ticket that turns into a deadly hostage situation, leaving the witnesses to decide exactly how far they'll go for a cut of the $156 million jackpot. Your Lucky Day hits theaters across the country on November 10 and arrives on digital November 14th...

The CW will debut Crime Nation, a 10-episode anthology series executive produced by former ABC News president James Goldston in early 2024. The series, per the network, will feature "ripped-from-the-headlines stories" -- including the Delphi murders, the Lori Vallow Daybell case and the Gilgo Beach murders -- with "shocking new details and exclusive on-camera interviews with those at the center of each of these cases"...

