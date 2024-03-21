Brad Womack ranks #1, Joey Graziadei #15 in Golden Ratio ranking of The Bachelors

The Golden Ratio theory, the ancient mathematical formula for symmetry that some say can find the "perfect" face, has come to rank The Bachelors, and apparently, Brad Womack was determined to be the most attractive contestant ever.

The website NoDepositRewards has deployed the formula on the faces of all the guys who have looked for love on the hit ABC reality show, and while the veteran of seasons 11 and 15 came out on top, the current hopeful, Joey Graziadei, only managed #15. He was tied with season 9's Lorenzo Borghese.

Coming in second on the attractiveness ranking was season 10's Andy Baldwin. The guy who got on bended knee for Tessa Horst back in 2007 eventually split from her eight months after the show ended.

Sixth season lead Byron Velvick ranked third. He gave Mary Delgado a final rose and a ring but broke up in 2009, five years after the finale.

Notorious contestant Juan Pablo Galavis might have been the most controversial Bachelor ever, with Claire Crawley's departure from the show, but math confirms you can't say he wasn't good looking. According to this ranking, the season 18 contestant was fourth.

Rounding out the top five was former race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. The veteran of both The Bachelorette and The Bachelor famously proposed to Becca Kufrin in season 22 of the latter but later chose runner-up Lauren Burnham. They've been married since 2019 and have three kids together.

Methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

