Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni appear in 'It Ends With Us' first-look images

First-look images for the highly anticipated film It Ends With Us have arrived.

Images from the movie featuring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni were released Tuesday, and show the two stars in a passionate moment in one image and singing karaoke in another.

The photo stack from Sony Pictures and the film also includes behind-the-scenes moments of Baldoni in the director's seat and another with author Colleen Hoover, who penned the novel of the same name in 2016.

According to a synopsis for the film, the story follows Lily Bloom, played by Lively, "a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business."

"A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents' relationship," the synopsis continues.

"When Lily's first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future," it concludes.

Baldoni is the director and an executive producer for the film, while Alex Saks, Jamey Heath and Christy Hall are co-producers. Hall also wrote the screenplay for the film.

Lively and Hoover serve as co-executive producers; the cast also includes Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj and Amy Morton.

It Ends With Us will arrive in theaters on August 9.

