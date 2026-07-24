Ben Affleck's mother Chris Affleck dies at 83

Ben Affleck and his mother Chris Affleck at the premiere of 'Jersey Girl' on March 9, 2004. (Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Chris Anne Affleck, the mother of actors Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, has died, according to an obituary posted online. The former school teacher was 83.

According to the obituary published this week, Chris Affleck was born in New York City in 1942 and died in early June 2026.

She was given "six months to live" in December 2025, and attended her grandson's high school graduation prior to her death, according to the remembrance. The obituary does not state her diagnosis or the cause of her death.

ABC News has reached out to representatives for Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck for comment.

The mother of the two Hollywood actors attended Nightingale-Bamford School in New York and "made the most of an elite education while remaining skeptical of the tightly cloistered world it represented," according to the obituary.

Chris Affleck graduated from Harvard, pursued a career as a public school teacher and taught literacy classes in Mississippi, the obituary said.

Along with her two sons Ben and Casey, she is survived by five grandchildren: Indiana, Violet, Atticus, Fin and Sam.

According to the obituary, Chris Affleck pursued a life of political and social activism, volunteering on the Obama campaign, organizing with Alliance for Water Justice in Palestine and helping found the Sustainable Cape project in Massachusetts.

Ben Affleck famously brought his mother to the Oscars with him in 1998 alongside Matt Damon and his mother.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.