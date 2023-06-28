The beginning of a star-studded end: 'Grown-ish' star Marcus Scribner dishes on final season's celeb guest lineup

The final season of the beloved comedy series Grown-ish begins Wednesday, but the show is determined to go out with a bang. At least that's how actor Marcus Scribner, who plays Andre "Junior" Johnson, describes the series' end.

Scribner's particularly excited about the celebrity guest lineup and the actors' contributions to the final episodes. From Omarion to Latto and even the "legend" that is Kelly Rowland, Scribner says fans are in for a special treat.

"I was starstruck," he said of working with Rowland. "I've met her before but even just getting to see her on set — unfortunately, Junior doesn't really have too many scenes with her [but] getting to see her work on set and interacting with her between takes was insane. Dream come true."

Scribner did work alongside Memphis rapper NLE Choppa, someone he says came ready to work.

"Just a joy to work with," he said of the music star. "I always love when somebody is ready to work and ready to learn because I think that's what the acting's always about."

Scribner says he enjoyed working alongside Lil Yatchy and that he's happy the rapper is included in multiple episodes. And, like NLE, Yatchy is "also somebody who was really excited to be there and just throw himself fully into the characters."

Fans may say the same about Scribner, who's played the role of Junior for a decade, starting at the young age of 13. Now 23, he'll say goodbye to the beloved character.

"A beautiful experience" is how Scriber describes the end of the series; the first half of the final season kicks off June 28 on Freeform.

