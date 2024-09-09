'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' scares up $110 million opening weekend

By George Costantino

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 horror comedy Beetlejuice, delivered an estimated $110 million at domestic box office in its opening weekend. That's the second-biggest October debut in history debut behind It's $123 million in 2017, according to Variety.

Starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe, the film's debut was also 2024's year's third-biggest open, behind Deadpool & Wolverine with $211.4 million and Inside Out 2 with $154.2 million.

The spooky sequel added an estimated $35.4 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $145.4 million.

Deadpool & Wolverine took second place with an estimated $7.2 million. Its seven-week domestic tally now stands at $614 million -- and $1.287 billion globally.

Third place went to Reagan, the biopic starring Dennis Quaid, which earned an estimated $5.2 million, bringing its North American total to $18.5 million.

Alien: Romulus, the seventh installment in the Alien franchise, came in fourth, collecting an estimated $3.9 million. Its four-week domestic tally now stands at $97.1 million and $314.3 million worldwide.

Rounding out the top ten was It Ends with Us, grabbing an estimated $3.7 million at the North American box office, for a five-week total of $141 million. The movie has eclipsed $300 million globally.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!