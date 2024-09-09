'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' scares up $110 million opening weekend

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 horror comedy Beetlejuice, delivered an estimated $110 million at domestic box office in its opening weekend. That's the second-biggest October debut in history debut behind It's $123 million in 2017, according to Variety.

Starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe, the film's debut was also 2024's year's third-biggest open, behind Deadpool & Wolverine with $211.4 million and Inside Out 2 with $154.2 million.

The spooky sequel added an estimated $35.4 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $145.4 million.

Deadpool & Wolverine took second place with an estimated $7.2 million. Its seven-week domestic tally now stands at $614 million -- and $1.287 billion globally.

Third place went to Reagan, the biopic starring Dennis Quaid, which earned an estimated $5.2 million, bringing its North American total to $18.5 million.

Alien: Romulus, the seventh installment in the Alien franchise, came in fourth, collecting an estimated $3.9 million. Its four-week domestic tally now stands at $97.1 million and $314.3 million worldwide.

Rounding out the top ten was It Ends with Us, grabbing an estimated $3.7 million at the North American box office, for a five-week total of $141 million. The movie has eclipsed $300 million globally.

