Barbara Walters shares flirtatious moment with Clint Eastwood in 'Tell Me Everything' trailer

Viewers will get to see a candid look at the legendary broadcast career of Barbara Walters in an upcoming docuseries.

Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything will begin streaming June 23 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The trailer for the docuseries debuted Wednesday on Good Morning America. It takes viewers back to some of the longtime ABC News anchor and correspondent's biggest interviews, from now-President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin to the Kardashian sisters, Taylor Swift and the Menendez brothers.

"She asked the question that nobody else had asked. And asked it in a way that always hit a nerve," Oprah Winfrey says of Walters in the trailer.

One resurfaced clip making headlines is Walters' interview with actor and director Clint Eastwood.

In the interview clip shown in the trailer, Eastwood and Walters share a flirtatious moment that causes Walters to jokingly call for a break in the interview.

After Eastwood tells Walters he is not one to share emotions easily, Walters responded to the Hollywood superstar by saying, "You would drive me nuts and I would drive you crazy because I would be saying, 'But, you know.'"

Eastwood, sitting close to Walters at a picnic table in a field of wild flowers, then tells her, "Well we could try it and see if it worked out."

After a quick laugh and a second of silence, Walters looks off-camera and says, "I think we'll stop and reload."

Discussing the interview clip on GMA Wednesday, co-anchor George Stephanopoulos noted, "That's the only time I've ever seen Barbara Walters blush."

Walters joined ABC News in 1976, becoming the first female anchor on an evening news program. Three years later, she became a co-host of 20/20, and in 1997, she launched The View.

She died in 2022 at the age of 93.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.