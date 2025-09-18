Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter and Amy Poehler to host 'Saturday Night Live' in season 51

The first group of Saturday Night Live hosts and musical guests for season 51 has been revealed.

Bad Bunny, Amy Poehler and Sabrina Carpenter are the first three hosts announced for the upcoming season of the late-night sketch comedy show.

The official Saturday Night Live account shared the news to Instagram on Thursday. "first three shows of season 51!!!" the caption of the post announcing the hosts and musical guests reads.

Bad Bunny will host the season premiere on Oct. 4 with Doja Cat serving as the musical guest. This marks Bad Bunny's second time hosting the show, coming ahead of his highly anticipated world tour in service of his album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. Doja Cat's performance will mark her SNL musical guest debut. Her fifth album, Vie, arrives on Sept. 26.

Former SNL cast member Poehler is returning to Studio 8H to host the Oct. 11 show. This is the second time Poehler will have hosted individually and marks her third time hosting overall. "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" singer Role Model will make his SNL debut as the musical guest on the episode.

Finally, Carpenter returns to SNL this time to pull double duty as both host and musical guest on the Oct. 18 episode. It will be her first time hosting the show and her second time as musical guest.

Carpenter shared the hosting announcement news to her Instagram.

"they’re gonna regret this," Carpenter captioned her post, alongside a pink heart emoji.

