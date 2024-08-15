Ba(b)ywatch: "Crying Grandad" David Hasselhoff shares sweet photo with 1st grandchild

David Hasselhoff is a grandfather!

The Baywatch alum, 72, shared a photo to Instagram of him holding his newborn granddaughter, London — his first grandchild.

"A crying Grandad," he gushed. "She's perfect WOW [heart emoji] I am so blessed."

Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore — Hasselhoff's eldest daughter — shared more details about her daughter's birth in a separate Instagram post.

Calling the newborn "our Angel baby girl," she shared that London was born Aug. 11, "truly the best day of our lives."

"We never knew you could be THIS happy," Hasselhoff-Fiore — who married husband Madison Fiore in February 2023 — added.

Hasselhoff shares Hasselhoff-Fiore and daughter Hayley Hasselhoff with ex-wife Pamela Bach.

